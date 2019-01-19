Student among two killed in Upper Dir avalanche

UPPER DIR: At least two people including a student were killed in an avalanche in Upper Dir on Friday evening, ARY News reported.

The deceased was identified as Ahmed Shah, who was a student of eleventh grade, according to district administration. The incident occurred near Patarak area, in which three people were also injured.

According to rescue officials, it took 18 hours to retrieve the body due to extremely chilly weather.

Local people also took part in the rescue operation along with the district administration teams.

Couple of months ago, at least four people were killed in an avalanche in Drosh district of Chitral.

Chitral’s Deputy Commissioner Khursheed Alam had said people were trapped beneath a thick mass of snow after the avalanche hit a village in the area. The DC further said that a rescue operation in the area had been completed and all the four bodies had been recovered.

Avalanches blo­ck the roads and cause damage to many houses, cattle farms and thousands of kanals of fertile land several districts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtonkhwa, to name a few.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir as well.

A year ago, a footage had surfaced online showing mountain climbers getting stuck in avalanche in Hunza Valley of Gilgit Baltistan.

The incredible footage showed the rare experience of being inside an avalanche, as mountain climbers filmed the natural phenomenon take hold in Hunza.

