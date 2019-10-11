Student attempts suicide, accuses two teachers of harassment

HYDERABAD: The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) has formed an inquiry committee to probe suicide attempt of a student alleging harassment by teachers, ARY News reported on Friday.

Saira, a student of LUMHS, was admitted at Civil Hospital Hyderabad yesterday in a precarious condition after suicide attempt.

The girl alleged harassment against two teachers of the university after her suicide attempt.

“Two teachers harassed me by threatening to fail me in papers,” Saira said.

“I complained about it but no action taken (against them), which led to my suicide attempt” she said.

The VC has formed an inquiry committee of five members to probe into the matter, a spokesperson of the university said.

The committee headed by Dr. Sohail Almani, will submit its report to the VC within a week, spokesperson further said.

The student naming two teachers of the university accused them of harassing her.

Comments

comments