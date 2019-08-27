Student mysteriously drowns in pool of private school in Karachi

An eleven-year-old student was mysteriously drowned in the swimming pool of private school located in a posh area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The unlucky boy was identified as Usman, a Grade 6 student at the private school’s campus situated in PIDC area.

Police officials have reached the incident’s site and arrested two swimming trainers including Mumtaz and Saifullah.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the trainers told police that the deceased student, Usman, was a swimming champion. He added that Usman had dived into the pool but he did not float for more than 5-6 seconds. The trainers immediately jumped into the water and brought the student outside the pool, he said.

The student was immediately shifted to South City Hospital, where he was declared dead. According to the hospital officials, the dead body was shifted to Civil Hospital for further medico-legal formalities.

Following the incident, the staff members of the school’s administration vanished from the site, whereas, the security shift was also changed.

Security in-charge was also found unaware of the incident, saying, “I don’t know what happened in the afternoon as my duty has started from the evening.”

The uncle of the deceased student told media, “Usman was a swimming champion and a brother of two sisters. I had received a telephone call from my sister-in-law, [mother of the deceased], that Usman’s health condition worsened at the school. We had taken our kid to a private hospital where doctors told us for his death due to drowning. He was already dead before being shifted to the hospital.”

Later, the local police commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

Comments

comments