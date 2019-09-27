Students boycott classes after young woman’s death at Islamabad varsity

ISLAMABAD: Students of a private university here on Friday boycotted their classes in protest against its administration over the death of a young woman who died after falling from the fourth floor of the varsity building the other day.

Dozens of the students staged a demonstration, chanting slogans against the administration.

Holding placards inscribed with various slogans, the protesting students demanded justice for the deceased.

They questioned why they were forced to take classes in an under-construction building.

23-year-old Haleema Amin, a bachelors student in her second semester, had fallen off the fourth floor of a new university block.

She was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) in critical condition where she succumbed to her wounds later in the evening.

The Margalla police said they were informed that she fell off the building while taking a selfie.

