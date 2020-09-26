Students among 22 people killed in Ukraine plane crash

At least 22 people were killed when a military aircraft carrying air force cadets crashed in eastern Ukraine, officials said.

The Antonov An-26 aircraft crashed while trying to land during a training exercise in the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, the civil defence authority in Kiev said. Two seriously injured survivors were recovered from the wreckage of the plane.

A total of 28 people, including seven crew members and 21 cadets from the Air Force University, are said to have been on board the aircraft when it crashed on the approach to the runway. The remaining passengers are believed to have been died.

Kharkiv Governor Alexei Kuchera posted a message on Telegram saying there were survivors and confirming there were dead. He said he was on his way to the site.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would visit the site today (Saturday). The Ukrainian military also confirmed the crash on Facebook. The cause of the crash was initially unclear.

