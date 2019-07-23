Stuntman suffers injuries during shoot of ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Filmmakers have stopped shooting of the upcoming action movie ‘Fast and Furious 9’ after a stuntman suffered serious wounds on the set.

According to reports, the crew was shooting at the Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom (UK) when one of the stuntmen sustained injuries.

“We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation,” Deadline quoted the studio spokesperson, as saying.

However, the nature of the wounds and other details were not disclosed by the filmmakers so far.

According to The Sun, the man has been seriously injured in a horror fall ‘as his family watched on’ at the studios. Police and paramedics were called shortly before midday today and the man was rushed to hospital by air ambulance.

A source told The Sun Online the man’s family was at the studios at the time of the accident to watch him perform.

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today, following reports of a man injured in a fall.

“One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance.”

All eight Harry Potter films as well as other movies including James Bond and the Mission Impossible franchises have been shot at the studios.

