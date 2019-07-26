Time to build upon successful meeting of PM Khan, President Trump: US State Dept

WASHINGTON: US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus has termed the talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the United States President Donald Trump as successful.

Briefing the media in Washington, she said this was the first meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Trump, and now it is time to build upon that successful meeting.

The meetings of the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with PM Imran Khan helped build a personal connection and rapport.

The spokesperson recalled that PM Imran Khan, during the meeting with President Trump, vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan government.

“I would note one of the things that the prime minister says that he vowed to urge the Taliban to negotiate with the Afghan Government. We are committed to peace in Afghanistan. We think that was an important step,” she stated.

To a question related to the return of American hostages, Ortagus said “we are working closely with Pakistan to secure a safe return of US citizens held hostage abroad.”

