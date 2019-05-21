RIYADH: Imam-e-Kaaba and Head of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdurrahman Al Sudais on Tuesday strongly condemned what he termed attempts to target Jeddah and Taif by “a body with no religion”.

In his statement, Sheikh Al Sudais termed the reported attacks an act of “blatant aggression” and showered praise upon Saudi security forces who foiled the attack.

“These hostile acts are done by a body with no principle or a religion. It is a blatant and flagrant aggression,” reads the statement.

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia had said that it had intercepted two missiles from Yemen’s Houthis in Makkah province which includes Jeddah and Taif.

A Saudi coalition spokesman said, “Royal Saudi Defence Forces spotted aerial targets flying through restricted areas in the provinces of Jeddah and Taif and dealt with them as required by the situation,” according to Saudi’s state news agency SPA.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, citing eyewitnesses, reported earlier on Monday that air defence forces had intercepted two ballistic missiles above the two western cities of Jeddah and Taif and said the first one had been directed towards Makkah.

The Houthis denied that their missiles were targeting Makkah, the holy city 70 km (40 miles) from Jeddah and 50 km (30 miles) from Taif.

