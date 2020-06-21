Sufficient Dexamethasone to become available from tomorrow: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza speaking exclusively to ARY News on Sunday assured that sufficient amount of Dexamethasone will become available in the country from tomorrow.

SAPM Mirza said that a large shipment of the vaccine is arriving from Bangladesh and the medicine can be acquired at drug stores across the country over valid prescriptions.

He also said that helplines have been established to report selling of overpriced medicine along with medicine shortage; the number to register complaints and report shortage is 080003727.

Zafar Mirza claimed that the country has now become self-sufficient in Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) against coronavirus and was ensuring that each hospital in the country has them in stock.

Mirza also said that the PPE kits are being used in the wrong way by many and are being discarded frequently after the country became self-sufficient, the practice should be discouraged and proper usage of PPEs should be taught and promoted, he added.

The SAPM on health also said that N-95 masks should not be bought over the counter by regular civilians as they are specialized masks for doctors and paramedics that constantly stay with coronavirus patients throughout the day.

Zafar Mirza also claimed that at this point in time, no place in the country was running short on ventilators.

He revealed that the government looks to add 1000 oxygen beds till June 30 into the healthcare system while stating that the tentative number of coronavirus cases could surge to a million till the end of July if people continued to act irresponsibly.

