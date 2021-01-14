Sugar mills given deadline to install video analytics system of FBR

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has given a deadline to sugar mills for installing video cameras till January 15 in order to ensure real-time monitoring of sugar production, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After facing failure in its initial phase to commence electronic monitoring of sugar production due to technical issues in the mid of crushing season, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) summoned a session of sugar mills and vendors this week.

According to FBR officials, a session of sugar mills and vendors will be held in Islamabad this week. Sources told ARY News that the revenue board deputed officers for real-time video monitoring of sugar production and trade.

FBR unearths Rs12.78bn transaction in dry cleaner's account

Sources revealed that the online mechanism, video analytics system (VAS), failed to monitor activities as the institution’s real-time surveillance system couldn’t connect with the video cameras at sugar mills due to technical issues.

It is pertinent to mention here that the sugar crushing season usually continues between November and March.

Earlier on October 1, the FBR had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) for real-time video monitoring of sugar production after issuing Video Analytics Rules 2020 to initiate surveillance of specified goods.

