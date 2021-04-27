Sugar scam: Committee formed to assess ‘Tareen group’ concerns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted a committee to assess the reservations of the Tareen-led group of lawmakers and finalized the report, ARY News reported.

The committee will be headed by Senator Ali Zafar.

The committee will review the matter and present its report to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today assured the Tareen-led PTI lawmakers group that he would be personally monitoring the case of the party’s leader and sugar baron Jahangir Tareen.

The meeting between the two sides held at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), where the Tareen-led group of lawmakers conveyed their reservations regarding cases against Jahangir Tareen.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, PTI MNA Raja Riaz said that the meeting with the prime minister was held in a friendly environment and Imran Khan assured that he would personally monitor the case and would ensure justice is served in the matter.

Inside story of meeting

The inside story of the meeting between the lawmakers of the Tareen-led group and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged which revealed that PM Imran has clearly stated that Jahangir Tareen would have to face inquires.

According to sources, PM told lawmakers that he will not come under any pressure and cleared Tareen has to face trial if found guilty in the sugar scandal.

“I assure you that justice will be served, PM told Tareen-led group of lawmakers.

The sources further claimed that PTI leaders of Jahangir Tareen’s like-minded group also demanded of the prime minister to remove SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar from the post, which PM rejected.

“I am satisfied with the performance of Shahzad Akbar,” said PM in the meeting and asked lawmakers to bring evidence against Akbar if they have any reservations.

