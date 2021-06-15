LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the sugar scam.

Sources having knowledge of the matter told ARY News that the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been asked to turn up at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore office on June 22.

The subpoena served to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif warned him of legal action, including his possible arrest, in case he fails to show up before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He is required to bring all the relevant documents along with him beside his replies to four questions the probe team has asked him.

On June 23, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recorded statements of nine personalities in connection with the investigation into the sugar scandal.

Also Read: Punjab ministers appear before NAB in sugar scandal

The anti-corruption watchdog’s Rawalpindi office recorded the statement of former commerce secretary Younus Dagha after being questioned for sugar exports. It was learnt that Younus Dagha was also questioned regarding the decisions taken in inter-ministry meetings and the finalisation of sugar prices in local and international markets.

The investigators had also recorded the statement of former commerce minister Pervaiz Malik, whereas former provincial minister Samiullah Chaudhry, Mohsin Leghari, Mian Aslam Iqbal were also part of the investigation.

Moreover, Sikandar Pasha from Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and Javed Kayani, Ministry of Industries’ officer Khizar Hayat and accountant Muzammil Pasha were also included.

