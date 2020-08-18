500 tons sugar seized from godown in Punjab  

LAHORE: In a massive crackdown against hoarders, the authorities on Tuesday confiscated 500 tons of sugar during a raid at a whorehouse near Punjab border, ARY News reported.

Acting on a tip-off, the authorities conducted raid at a godown situated near Punjab-Sindh border and recovered a huge amount of hoarded sugar, sources said and added that the hoarders wanted to smuggle the commodity to Sindh.

The sources maintained that Punjab’s two sugar mills, JDW and Ittefaq Sugar Mills, shifted a large quantity of sugar from the factories to unidentified place in July owing to the ongoing crackdown against the hoarders.

Earlier on July 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered authorities to launch a crackdown against sugar mafia in light of the sugar inquiry commission report.

According to details, the prime minister had ordered Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation against sugar barons.

The premier had also directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to conduct an audit of all sugar mills across the country.

