‘Impartial, transparent investigation to be conducted into sugar subsidy case’

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal vowed on Wednesday that an impartial and transparent investigation will be conducted into sugar subsidy case, ARY News reported.

Javed Iqbal made the statement while chairing a high-level meeting to review sugar commission’s report which was attended by NAB deputy chairman, Director-General (DG) Operations and DG NAB Rawalpindi chapter.

It is decided to constitute a joint investigation team for initiating a thorough probe into sugar subsidy. The team will be comprised of two investigation officers, economic and legal officials, as well as forensic experts.

The case officer, additional director and concerned directors will also be the part of the investigation team. Moreover, the NAB chairman will review the progress of investigation process on a monthly basis.

The participants of the meeting decided to summon records from all provinces regarding the sugar subsidy besides acquiring legal, financial and audit reports from the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other concerned companies.

A declaration stated that the anti-corruption watchdog will take action against those illegally awarded subsidy on sugar worth billions, whereas, the accused persons and departments will be given a full opportunity to clear their position.

