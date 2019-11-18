Sukkur Barrage is crumbling in the face of inattention!!!

SUKKUR: Sindh’s iconic Sukkur Barrage, which is considered lifeline of the rural economy, is facing dilapidation due to lack of attention by the concerned authorities, ARY News reported in on Monday.

Sukkur Barrage, which ensure supply of water to the farmlands of the province through its several canals, being crumbled before the eyes of the authorities responsible for the maintenance of its structure.

Gate number 58 of the barrage is now facing deterioration with falling pieces of plaster, this unraveling of the structure is also impeding the traffic flow, sources said.

The barrage has also sustained the wrath of recent heavy rainfall. Every year millions of rupees being allocated for repair and maintenance of the structure, but without any spending on the repair of barrage, sources in the know of the matter said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Bank has recently agreed to finance for rehabilitation of the Barrage.

The bank has also agreed to provide funds for the Guddu Barrage, which is also important for agro-economy of Sindh.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had recently said that there was a proposal to construct a new barrage at Sukkur but it would be a huge project in terms financial implication. As such the provincial government had decided to rehabilitate the Sukkur and Guddu barrages.

The World Bank will provide funds under the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project. The project will support rehabilitation and modernisation of the Sukkur Barrage as well as support improvement in the operation and maintenance of three Sindh barrages over the Indus River – Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri – through better coordination and monitoring.

