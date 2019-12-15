Sukkur Barrage to remain close for 15 days from Jan 06: barrage authority

SUKKUR: Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, will remain closed from January 06 for 15 days for renovation and cleaning, citing the barrage authority ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a statement, the Control Room of Sukkur Barrage has announced that all seven off-taking canals of the barrage will remain closed from January 06-20 and the gates of barrage will be opened.

The canals will be closed and gates of the barrage will be opened for annual cleaning and renovation of the structure, the control room said.

The decrease in the water of river Indus will cause water scarcity in Sukkur and concerned civic agencies have been informed about annual closure of the water from canals, the in-charge official of the control room said.

The concerned authorities have been advised to arrange alternate drinking water supply for the city.

Sukkur Barrage have 66 gates in its structure. The waterwork has completed its 87 years since its inauguration on January 13 in year 1932 by British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington. The foundation stone of the barrage was laid on October 1923 by Bombay’s Governor George Lloyd.

ARY News in a report highlighted the supply of dirty and toxic water to Sukkur for human use. The sewerage water first released in Indus river and then provided to the city for human consumption, which poses threat to public health, the report said.

Sukkur Barrage has seven off-taking canals, out of which three – Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and North Western Canal (Kirthar) – are situated on right bank, and four – Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri Canal, Khairpur Feeder East and Nara Canal – are at the left bank.

