Sukkur building collapse death toll soars to nine

SUKKUR: The death toll in collapse of a dilapidated building in Sukkur reached to nine on Saturday after the rescuers pulled out a body of a woman from the rubble on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

The relief agencies officials today declared completion of their rescue operation, in which dead bodies and injured were retrieved from the debris.

The building collapse incident overall claimed nine lives and also caused injuries to around 18 people.

It is pertinent to mention here that a four-storey building located at Sukkur’s Hussaini road was collapsed on Thursday. Relief and rescue operations were continued till today to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel were also taking part in the rescue operations and using heavy machinery to lift the debris from the site.

Talking to ARY News, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Sheikh said that at least 12 people have been pulled out by the rescue teams, which were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital Sukkur.

Sources said the building was 15-years-old and four brothers’ families were living in the four-storey building.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar. He also directed the administration to provide assistance to affected families.

Comments

comments