Sukkur: Court allows accused in reference to fly-out after submitting surety

SUKKUR: An accountability court allowed a co-accused in the assets reference against Syed Khursheed Shah and others, for traveling abroad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The court granted permission to Syed Junaid Shah, a brother of provincial minister Awais Qadir Shah, for traveling abroad.

“Junaid Shah could exit the country after submitting surety bond,” the accountability judge said in a hearing of the National Accountability Bureau reference today.

It is to be mentioned here that the accused working for a company in Saudi Arabia.

Syed Khursheed Shah, former leader of the opposition in National Assembly and a PPP leader, was also present in the assets case hearing.

Last year in December, the accountability watchdog had filed the assets beyond means reference against syed Khursheed Shah and 17 others.

The former opposition leader has been accused of Rs1.4 billion worth financial irregularities.

Khursheed Shah, while talking to media here, said that amending the constitution by an ordinance has been a dangerous move, which can erase the importance of the constitution.

” If the government have any apprehension or fear it should bring the matter to the parliament, for debate and seeking a way out from the problem,” Shah said.

“The government by buying 14 people set a dangerous tradition and now it wants to change it with amendment in the constitution,” Khursheed Shah claimed.

