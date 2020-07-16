Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway among Rs289bn projects approved

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved on Thursday various projects worth Rs289 billion, including Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway, ARY News reported.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a Tweet on Thursday said that the ECNEC meeting approved four mega projects worth Rs 289 billion.

The projects approved in the meeting included Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar section of M 8, Swat Expressway Chakdara to Fatehpur section and addition of linkage of Khyber agency to khyber pass economic corridor, said Asad Umar in a Tweet.

“Land acquisition for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway has already been nearly completed at a cost of Rs 24 billion. The ECNEC today approved construction of a motorway through BOT structure at an estimated cost of Rs 165 billion,” he added.

Asad Umar said that the Hoshab-Awaran segment of M-8 motorway will further enhance the connectivity of Balochistan and will play an important role in providing connectivity to the future trade through Gwadar with central Pakistan.

Talking about Swat Motorway, the minister said the Swat motorway extension will run from Chakdara through Saidu Sharif, Matta, Khwazakhela all the way to Fatehpur.

“The Khyber pass economic corridor project extension will link the Peshawar-Torkham motorway with N-55 at Badabher and further linking N-5 between Chamkani and Jhagra,” said the planning minister.

