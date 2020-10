Sukkur: NAB arrests flour mill owner in wheat misappropriation case

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has arrested a flour mill owner in wheat misappropriation case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Ashok Kumar, a flour mills owner, has been arrested from Ghotki, NAB sources said.

The accused had purchased wheat from government stocks on credit basis but failed to pay over 100 million rupees amount in a fixed period, according to NAB.

The bureau will produce accused Ashok Kumar before an accountability court to seek physical remand of the accused for investigation, sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB Sukkur bureau had authorised score of inquiries against officials of provincial food department and others on the allegations of misappropriation of wheat stock available at Provisional Reserve Centers (PRCs) in different districts in Sindh.

NAB Sukkur had also conducted inquiries against the food department officials and flourmill owners on the allegations of release of wheat stock on 180 days credit basis where the flourmill owners did not pay the amount after laps of 180 days.

Comments

comments