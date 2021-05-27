Sukkur: Police comb katcha area in joint anti-bandit operation

SUKKUR: The SSPs of four districts of upper Sindh have set up their base camps in katcha area to launch a joint operation against the gangs of bandits entrenched in riverine forest on the banks of Indus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police chiefs of Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki and Sukkur districts Tanvir Tunio, Irfan Sammo, Amjad Shaikh and Umar Tufail are based in the katcha area to supervise the operation against bandits, police sources said.

The police contingents are destroying hideouts of bandits in the area, according to sources.

In another development, the gangs of bandits belonging to Jatoi, Sabzoi and Teghani clans are uniting to face the police onslaught, sources said.

The criminal gangs have made a united front to fight the police, according to sources.

“It will be more convenient to clear them, if they will fight jointly,” SSP Shikarpur Tanvir Tunio said.

Additional I.G. Police Sukkur Range Kamran Fazal and DIGs Aftab Pathan and Fida Mastoi have also made their camps in Shikarpur for the police operation.

The operation will continue until the katcha area fully cleared from the outlaws, AIG Sukkur said.

The bandits, which will surrender to police will be produced in courts to face cases, official said.

“Over 2000 policemen and the officers have been mobilized for the operation against bandits,” police sources said.

The armored vehicles have been deployed in Shikarpur and Kashmore for the operation.

