Police nab alleged drug smugglers after gun battle at National Highway

SUKKUR: Two alleged drug smugglers have been arrested in injured condition after gun battle with police officials at National Highway, ARY News reported on Friday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Sukkur told media that the suspects were allegedly transporting drugs from Peshawar to Karachi in their vehicle.

The suspects opened fire on police officials after being stopped at National Highway, said the police official, adding that the suspected drug smugglers were injured during the exchange of fire with the police team.

Police recovered 13 kilograms narcotics and weapons from their possession, said SSP Sukkur.

