Sukkur Police launches operation to recover abductees

SUKKUR: The police has launched a major operation for recovery of the people kidnapped by the gangs of bandits in katcha area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Sammo has said that the police force has cordoned off a safe place of Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, an influential local landlord and tribal leader in the riverine area.

The police has detained suspects and police destroying hideouts of bandits, the police officer said.

ARY News in a recent report had pointed out kidnapping of 90 people from various districts of Sukkur and Larkana divisions in upper Sindh.

The law and order situation in some districts of upper Sindh is not satisfactory due to rampant incidents of kidnapping for ransom.

Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Kashmore,Kandhkot and Shikarpur districts of upper Sindh are infamous for kidnappings for ransom, as several gangs of bandits operating in the Katcha area forests, Shah Belo, Alif Kacho, Bagarji Belo and Raunti Belo.

The Chief Minister of Sindh had earlier decided to launch a crackdown against the gangs of bandits in katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions after rise in the graph of heinous crimes such as kidnapping for ransom.

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

