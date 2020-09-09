LAHORE/KHAIRPUR/GHOTKI: River Indus has been in high flood at Guddu Barrage with a flow of 5,70,000 cusecs, Flood Forecasting Division said in a bulletin.

The river has been in medium flood at Sukkur Barrage and flood stream of over 5,50,000 cusecs is expected in Sukkur today. With this flow the water level will reach to high flood range at the barrage, the FFD said.

A flood alert has been issued to vacate the Katcha area along the banks of Indus in Sukkur, authorities said.

A report from Khairpur said that the high flood in Indus at Guddu could reach to likely flood flow of 6,00,000 cusecs.

Increasing water in the river in Khairpur’s katcha area has submerged over 200 villages till now and residents in vulnerable areas of Gambat, Pir Goth, Sobho Dero and other areas moving to safer places on self-help basis without any support from the local administration.

According to reports four children have drowned in flooded areas as people stranded in water facing severe hardships. Several link roads have been submerged interrupting land link with main cities.

Amid flooding several settlements at Qadirpur, Rownti have drowned under the river water disrupting communication links in Ghotki district.

People have started shifting to safer places as administrative officials were conspicuous for their absence.

The flood has affected Noor Lakhan, Jaro Shaikh, Tindan Lakhan, Nazar Mohammad and other villages. Affected people and their belongings being transferred to safer places with boats.

“Hundreds of people have been stranded in water without any help from the district administration,” local people said.

Sindh Irrigation Department had earlier issued an alert for high flood in River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

The high flood stream in Indus will pass through Guddu Barrage between September 08 to 09, and at Sukkur Barrage between nine to 10 September, the irrigation department said.

