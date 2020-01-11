ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday extended his deepest condolences to the people of Oman on the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, one of the Middle East’s longest serving rulers.

“He was a visionary & transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state,” he said in a tweet.

“Oman has lost a beloved leader & Pakistan a close, trusted friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

I extend our deepest condolences to people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary & transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state.Oman has lost a beloved leader & Pakistan a close, trusted friend.May his soul rest in eternal peace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 11, 2020

Read More: Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies at 79: state media

Oman’s ailing Sultan Qaboos bin Said died on Friday and the Gulf state’s high military council called on the ruling family to convene to choose a successor, state media said.

Three days of official mourning have been declared, with flags flown at half-mast for 40 days for Qaboos, 79, who had ruled since taking over in a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of former colonial power Britain.

State news agency ONA did not give a cause of death, but Qaboos had been unwell for years and spent a week in Belgium undergoing medical treatment in early December.

Comments

comments