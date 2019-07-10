Summons issued to Maryam Nawaz over fake trust deed

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday issued summons to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz to appear before it on July 19 over presenting fake trust deed in Avenfield reference.

As per details, the summons issued by the NAB court will be executed by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“You are hereby informed to appear before the accountability court on July 19”, the summons read.

Yesterday, Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the summon notice to Maryam on a plea of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking her trial for allegedly submitting a fake trust deed in London flats case.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz had threatened the government with a harsh response and further exposing it for what she called victimising its political opponents. She was responding to the latest notice served on her by the accountability court.

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo to 10 years in prison and imposed a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield properties case.

Judge Muhammad Bashir also handed out seven-year imprisonment to Maryam and fined her £2 million whereas her husband Safdar was awarded a one year jail term.

