Sun to hover exactly over Holy Kaaba today

RIYADH: The sun will pass directly over the Holy Kaaba in Saudi Arabia today, enabling Muslims across the globe to determine the direction of the Qibla by seeing the sun at that moment.

According to details, the sun will pass directly over the Kaaba at 12:26 pm at Makkah and 2:26 pm Pakistan Standard Time. The faithful can fix the direction of Qibla by facing the sun during this time when Kaaba’s structure will also have no shadow.

Astronomers say the sun hovers exactly over the Kaaba twice a year on May 27 and July 15.

The celestial phenomenon helps to determine the direction of the Holy Kaaba for prayers. It occurs because of the location of the Grand Mosque in Makkah between the equator and the Tropic of Cancer, the astronomers said.

