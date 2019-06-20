Sunaina, sister of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan opened up about her family issues and reached out to Kangana Ranauat for support to get justice.

Sunaina took to Twitter to share that she is going through hell. She revealed more details about the Roshan family crisis in an interview with Pinkvilla. She alleged that her father slapped her for loving a Muslim, Ruhail Amin and called him a ‘terrorist’.

And living in hell continues ….gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

She also showed her support for the Manikarnika actress.

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli later took to Twitter to claim that Sunaina reached out to the Ranauat sisters for support. She further added that her sister by no means is using Sunaina but trying to help her to ensure that the Roshan family doesn’t harm her.

How funny is that how’s Sunaina helping or getting justice to Kangana? Kangana has got herself justice and closed that chapter long ago, Sunaina is crying all the time and asking KR for help and telling Kangana that she will commit suicide….(contd) https://t.co/TVZH6PGJHb — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 20, 2019

Rangoli shared a series of tweet, one of which reads “A man who can hit his own grown up daughter, a brother who has no spine to keep his words, such shameless people, no matter what the issue is you can’t hit her or stop her from meeting her friends because they are Muslims. Hope she [Sunaina Roshan] takes legal action against these criminals.”

Sunaina shared she will be meeting the sisters on Thursday. On seeking support from the actress, she said “I got in touch with Kangana recently to ask for help, because she represents women power. I support women power and I support Kangana today. Kangana is a woman and she has the right to ask for help and so do I. She wants justice and so do I.”

Speaking about Hrithik and Kangana’s alleged affair, she said “I don’t know what happened between my brother and her but obviously, there cannot be any smoke without fire.”

Sussanne Khan, former wife of Hrithik Roshan, came out in support of the Roshan family. She requested through an Instagram post to respect the family’s tough period. She also said “I know Sunaina to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.”

Why are these sisters obsessed with this family ? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family.I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures. — Eshaan Roshan (@RoshanEshaan) June 19, 2019

The matter doesn’t seem to die down as Eshaan Roshan, nephew of Rakesh Roshan also came out in his family’s support and requested people to be sensitive considering the family is going through a vulnerable period.

Sunaina has been vocal about her struggle with depression and cancer.

