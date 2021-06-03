WATCH: Supercar goes up in smoke after man uses it to cook Kebab

BEIJING: A Lamborghini supercar goes up in smoke when a driver tried to cook a kebab using its flaming exhaust in China.

According to the details, the incident took place in a car garage in China, in what appears to be a gathering of supercars.

In a video that went viral on social media, a man can be seen holding the skewer with the meat at the exhaust tips of a Lamborghini. Another man then revs the car’s powerful V12 engine, sending flames from the burning fuel shooting out the pipe to cook the food.

The cooking process proceeds along well, right up until it doesn’t—when smoke begins pouring from the engine bay, sending the would-be chef running.

The men, despite being car fanatics, are left in shock with none of them appearing to know what to do.

According to a report in Jalopnik, experts have suggested that the accident happened because the Lamborghini was being revved while cold but isn’t getting up to high temperatures and the thermostat was closed.

