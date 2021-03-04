‘Superman & Lois’ gets renewed for season two after promising pilot

A CW series based on the ultimate superhero, Superman & Lois, has been renewed for a second season just one episode in, reported Variety.

The renewal was announced by the network came on March. 3 ahead of the show’s second episode after the pilot episode drew 1.7 million viewers – the largest Tuesday night audience for the CW since Jan. 29, 2019.

The DC Comics show also marked the biggest viewership numbers for a DC series since The Flash’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover episode from December 2019.

CW chairman Mark Pedowitz credited the series’ early success to the “creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment.”

Superman & Lois marks the second big hit for CW after another of its new shows, Walker, clocked in 2.43 million viewers on its debut last month, making it the network’s best series premiere. Superman & Lois follows in at second-best.

