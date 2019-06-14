Shaniera Akram, wife of cricketer Wasim Akram, may be born and bred in Australia but she is a ‘Pakistani’ at heart.

Our national bhabi vowed that she is with Pakistan all the way. Akram took to Twitter during the Pakistan vs Australia World Cup match and declared her support for the men in green when she was asked by a fan whose side she was on.

“I think we all know that answer to this question, I’m in it for the long haul, Pakistan ZINDABAD all the way ………sorry Dad!,” she replied.

I think we all know that answer to this question, I’m in it for the long haul, Pakistan ZINDABAD all the way ………sorry Dad! #PakVsAus #CWC2019 #MyNameIsAkram https://t.co/43Dbos2Iaz — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 12, 2019

Pakistani fans assured her that even if she supports Australia, it doesn’t make her any less of a Pakistani. Due to the overwhelming response on her tweet, Akram explained that although she didn’t know who she was going to support but she felt proud seeing the men in green, that’s when she decided to rally behind them.

A lot of comments surrounding my post yesterday & I completely understand that. To be honest I didn’t know who I was going to support but when I saw our boys in green come out,I felt pride and I’m apart of that now, so I knew then and there who I was supporting 🇵🇰 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 13, 2019

Akram clarified that although she loves Australia and always will, but Pakistan plays a big part of who she is today hence she will be cheering for the team during the World Cup.

I was born and bred an Australian but I have come to live my life for and with the people of Pakistan. Pakistan has been good to me and plays a big part of who I am today. I love Australia and always will but I am with Pakistan all the way 🇵🇰 Pakistan ZINDABAD — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) June 13, 2019

Pakistan will face arch rivals India on June 16.

