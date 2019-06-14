Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


I am with Pakistan all the way: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of cricketer Wasim Akram, may be born and bred in Australia but she is a ‘Pakistani’ at heart.

Our national bhabi vowed that she is with Pakistan all the way. Akram took to Twitter during the Pakistan vs Australia World Cup match and declared her support for the men in green when she was asked by a fan whose side she was on.

“I think we all know that answer to this question, I’m in it for the long haul, Pakistan ZINDABAD all the way ………sorry Dad!,” she replied.

Pakistani fans assured her that even if she supports Australia, it doesn’t make her any less of a Pakistani. Due to the overwhelming response on her tweet, Akram explained that although she didn’t know who she was going to support but she felt proud seeing the men in green, that’s when she decided to rally behind them.

Akram clarified that although she loves Australia and always will, but Pakistan plays a big part of who she is today hence she will be cheering for the team during the World Cup.

Pakistan will face arch rivals India on June 16.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

#MeToo: Tanushree Dutta reacts as Nana Patekar gets clean chit  

Lifestyle

Baji Bombastic mocks Pakistan’s obsession with English

Lifestyle

Agha Ali opens up about his struggle with Psoriasis 

Lifestyle

Dogs deserve to be treated like family: Ali Rehman


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close