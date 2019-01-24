Supreme Court acquits accused in Sheikhupura rape case

ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Thursday acquitted a man alleged of committing rape with a girl in Sheikhupura, after eight years of the case, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in its decision remarked that it seems an act with consent.

The court expressed resentment over the false testimony given by the father of the complainant woman.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that the duty of a judge is to give justice, those who fail to provide justice should go back to home.

The court observed that the high court in this case ignored the evidence. The courts could not do justice without tackling false witnesses. ” The main witness of the case and the complainant Bashir Ahmed, gave false account of the incident,” the CJP said.

The false testimony could have resulted in death penalty to the accused, the CJP observed.

Justice Khosa addressing the witness questioned,” Why the court not awards you life in jail?”

“If the court acted over the false testimony it will be said father was sent to jail after excess committed with his daughter,” the top judge remarked.

The girl’s father has changed his account of the incident twice before the court. This man seems a mentally disable person, the chief justice remarked.

The sessions court had awarded life sentence to accused Nadeem Masood, while the high court had maintained the lower court’s decision.

There was no torture marks on the body of the girl, the bench further observed.

The court in its decision abrogated the lower court’s verdict.

