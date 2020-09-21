SC bars extradition of Pakistan origin terror suspect to US

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court on Monday barred the extradition of Talha Haroon, a Pakistani origin American suspect of terrorism, to United States till further orders, ARY News reported.

A bench of the apex court also sought the details of extradition agreements with the United States and the UK.

The bench asked, if Pakistan have treaties of the exchange of accused with the US and UK and details of the accused wanted in cases to Pakistan.

The court barred handing over of Talha Haroon, a suspect in New York Times Square terrorist attack, to the United States till further orders.

The bench also summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan and concerned officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with relevant record.

“How an accused could be handed over to the United States if the country have no extradition treaty with Pakistan?, ” Justice Qazi Ameen asked. “What is evidence that could become basis of handing over the accused to the US,” the Justice questioned.

“Pakistan is a sovereign state, how could it hand over its citizen to other country,” Justice Ameen asked.

“The court will definitely protect our citizens as per the law,” the court maintained.

The defence counsel said that the Islamabad High Court in an intra court appeal had left it to the inquiry magistrate to decide the nature of the offence. The counsel apprehended that the magistrate could decide handing over of the accused to the US with superficial inquiry.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for next two weeks.

According to the investigation carried out by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Talha Haroon was in Pakistan in April 2016 and had planned multiple terrorist attacks in New York City.

