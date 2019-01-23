ISLAMABAD: A Supreme Court bench on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY News reported.

The petition filed by Roshan Ali, a political opponent of Murad Ali Shah, was heard by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

The court observed that the plea to declare Shah as disqualified was rejected by the returning officer.

The petitioner failed to challenge the returning officer’s decision at proper legal forum, the bench said. Instead, the petitioner filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking disqualification of Shah from holding the public office, the court remarked.

The petitioner is a political opponent of Syed Murad Ali Shah and being a political rival doesn’t show he is bonafide or well-intentioned.

The bench called the high court’s decision of rejecting the petition an appropriate verdict. The bench questioned the petitioner’s decision to file the case in high court despite presence of a proper legal forum.

It is improper to file a petition in court seeking someone’s removal of his office, the bench remarked. This practice could allow anyone to file a petition in high court or Supreme Court for removal of the officials.

The petitioners’ should go to the legal forums to redress their grievance, Justice Munib Akhtar, member of the bench said. A petitioner has to prove his intention before the court, he added.

