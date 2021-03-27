Supreme Court fixes Dams Fund case hearing on March 30

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear the dams funds case on March 30, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will hear the case of the funds collected for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

The Supreme Court had announced a fund for construction of dams via an effort of crowd funding in July 2018.

The court has issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan, Chairman Wapda, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), federal ministries of finance, information and broadcasting and others for the hearing of the case.

The fund was launched for construction of two large dams in the country.

According to a statement of the Ministry of Finance, more than Rs 11.25 billion was deposited in the Supreme Court and Prime Minister’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund till November 2020.

More than Rs 1.708 billion were accumulated in profits, in funds raised for the construction of these two dams, a media report said.

In a written reply to a question in the parliament, the ministry also informed the house that Rs155,785,486 for the fund had been collected through cellular companies and Pakistan Railways had deposited Rs17,603,883 in the Dam Fund Account with respect to donation collected through sale of train tickets.

Comments

comments