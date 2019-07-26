Supreme Court grants bail to murder accused

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to an accused who allegedly killed a youth with the help of a nurse, ARY News reported.

“The accused had confessed the murder and also divulged details of the crime,” public prosecutor argued before the bench of the apex court comprised of Justice Azmat Saeed.

“Police also recovered the car from possession of the accused,” state counsel argued.

A statement given to police not recognized as an acceptable evidence, the court observed. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) if want, it could even recover my car,” Justice Azmat Saeed remarked.

The link of the recovered car was not established with the murder, Justice Saeed said.

“Two cell phones were also recovered from the co-accused nurse,” the state counsel said. The accused injected a poison vaccine to the victim with the help of the nurse, the counsel argued.

According to the mobile phone record, the accused were present at the location of crime at the time. Nothing recovered from the crime scene, he said.

“Every intending killer will use injection for murder if the bail granted to accused,” government counsel argued.

“The police will treat every person present in the area as an accused if the court denied him bail,” Justice Saeed retorted to the counsel.

The court granted the accused bail and ordered him to submit Rs. one lac surety bond in the court.

