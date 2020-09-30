Supreme Court hears Balochistan water shortage case

QUETTA: The Supreme Court was informed on Wednesday that five dams have been completed in Balochistan, while four more under construction projects will be completed next year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Secretary Public Health Engineering during hearing of Balochistan water shortage case at Quetta Registry told a bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed , that work has been underway on 100 projects of small dams in the province.

The shortage of water in Balochistan will come to an end with completion of all projects of dams, the PHE official said.

Chief Justice urged that quality of work should not be compromised in construction of dams, ” Here a work that have a life time of 50 years, could not sustain even five years,” CJP remarked.

“We could not send every thing to NAB for inquiry,” the CJP said.

“The government conducting inquiry by inspection team of the chief minister,” Advocate General Balochistan informed the court.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered for early start of the construction of Winder dam adding that the project should be completed within one year.

He also directed for completion of all dam projects in Balochistan within three years and warn action against responsible persons, if the projects won’t completed in time.

The bench also directed for submitting progress report after each three months on Winder dam project.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for three months.

Winder Dam, an earth-core rock-fill dam will create gross storage of 36,484 acre-foot water to irrigate 10,000 acres of command area and its power house will generate 300 kW electricity. The project will be constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 15.230 billion.

The main objective of the project is to provide 50 cusecs assured irrigation water supply to irrigate 10,000 acres of agriculture land round the year.

Winder Dam site located across Winder River about 100 km from Karachi in Lasbela District of Balochistan.

