Supreme Court hears Sindh’s appeal in Daniel Pearl murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing of the Sindh government’s appeal in Daniel Pearl murder case, ARY News reported.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam, heard appeals filed by the Sindh government and parents of victim Daniel Pearl, challenging the April 02 Sindh High Court verdict that had overturned sentences of four convicts in the case.

Sindh’s counsel Farooq Naik resuming his arguments said that Fahad Naseem and Salman Saqib are other two accused in the case.

“Whether the witness identified, Fahad and Salman,” Justice Sardar Tariq Masood asked the counsel. “The witness said in the court who had arrive for purchase,” Justic Masood questioned.

“The identification not made this way,” Naik said in an interchange with Justice Tariq Masood. “Those commit these crimes don’t disclose their real names,” the counsel said.

“Accused Fahad didn’t say anytime he was tortured. Other accused Salman later alleged he was subjected to torture,” counsel Naik said.

“The court will see whether the confession of the crime was voluntary or under duress,” Justice Masood remarked.

“The man accused of the crime is involved in international terrorism,” counsel said. “Confessions of the two accused are similar and not different,” he further argued.

“The papers you are reading belong to confession of the crime,” Justice Masood told the lawyer. “What is their importance when the confession denied?” the Judge asked.

“Accused Fahad had consented to confess,” Farooq Naik replied.

In an earlier hearing Justice Mushir Alam asked, whether the email sent for ransom was verified and its geo-fencing happened? “Email could not be authenticated and geo-fencing technology was not existed in 2002,” counsel Farooq H. Naik said.

“The phone call could be traced,” Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, remarked.

“When the email was not verified, how can be said that it was sent by the abductors,” the court questioned.

“It is unfortunate that the wife of the slain journalist didn’t join the investigation,” Justice Masood remarked. “The investigation officials should have summoned wife of Daniel Pearl to get the email confirmed,” the bench further remarked.

“It has been proved that Daniel Pearl was coaxed to be kidnapped,” Sindh’s counsel Naik said.

“He was persuaded or he himself went, it has not been proved,” Justice Tariq Masood remarked.

Four convicts in the murder case, British national Ahmed Omer Saeed, co-accused Fahad Naseem, Salman Saqib and Sheikh Adil had moved the SHC in 2002 challenging their convictions handed down by the Hyderabad Anti-Terrorism Court after finding them guilty of abducting and killing American Journalist Daniel Pearl.

The 38-year-old South Asia bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal, Daniel Pearl, was researching a story on religious extremists, in January 2002 in Karachi when he was abducted and slain.

