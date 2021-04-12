Supreme Court hears petition challenging 25th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: The Federation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government submitted their reservations over the maintainability of a petition challenging the 25th Amendment to the Constitution in Supreme Court, ARY News reported on Monday.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial hearing the petition.

Supreme Court had admitted a constitutional petition for regular hearing challenging the 25th Amendment to the Constitution under which Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) were merged in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The federal government has raised objections over the maintainability of the petition,” the court observed in hearing of the case.

The counsel of the petitioner sought time from the court to submit rejoinder to the government’s objections.

“The Supreme Court intends to hear this interesting case, which requires consideration,” the bench observed and granted time to the petitioner’s lawyer to submit the reply.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The 25th Amendment was passed by the parliament in May 2018.

