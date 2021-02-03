ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took notice of the government’s move to doll out Rs500 million grant to each member of National Assembly and provincial assemblies to carry out development schemes in their constituencies.

A two-judge apex court bench, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued notices to the Attorney General and the Advocate Generals of the four provinces to submit their comments in this regard.

“Is the prime minister’s giving funds to lawmakers in line with the constitution and law?” asked Justice Isa.

“We will dispose of the matter if the grant is being given as per the constitution, law and court orders,” he said and directed the AG to seek instructions from the government and inform the SC in this regard.

The bench warned that the SC will take action if the government’s move doesn’t conform with the constitution.

AG Khalid Javed Khan assured that he will apprise the SC on the government’s stance. The hearing was adjourned for a week.

On January 27, according to reports, the prime minister had announced Rs500 million for each member of National Assembly and provincial assemblies under sustainable development goals in order to carry out development schemes in their constituencies.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the parliamentary party of the ruling alliance led by the PTI at the Parliament House.

Comments

comments