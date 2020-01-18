ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has declined to entertain an appeal filed by former president Pervez Musharraf challenging a special court’s verdict in a high treason case against him, ARY News reported.

The apex court raised an objection to the appeal saying the former military ruler has not yet surrendered himself and thus, can’t move an appeal until he surrenders.

According to the SC registrar office, the top court has laid down a principle under which it can’t accept any petition unless the convict surrenders himself to the authorities.

Earlier, on Jan 16, Musharraf’s counsel Salman Safdar had filed the appeal against the decision to hand the death penalty to the former president in the apex court, pleading the verdict to be declared as null and void.

The petition said that the trial was unconstitutional and Article 6 of the constitution was violated in the proceedings of the trial.

The petition also said that Musharraf was denied the right to fair trial adding that formation of the special court was unconstitutional.

Also Read: Plea in SC requests action against Nawaz, Nisar over case against Musharraf

A special court, which was recently declared as unconstitutional by the Lahore High Court, in its verdict in a treason case against Musharraf, had sentenced him to death for abrogating the Constitution and proclamation of emergency in the country in November 2007.

The high treason case proceedings were initiated without approval from the federal cabinet, according to the appeal.

The special court failed to provide an opportunity to Pervez Musharraf for recording his statement. “The special court’s December 17 verdict is unsatisfactory,” the petition in the Supreme Court said.

The appeal against the court verdict has been comprised of 65 pages.

Advocate Salman Safdar had announced to challenge the court verdict in a press conference after the special court announced its decision.

Comments

comments