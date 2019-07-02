Appeal filed in SC seeking nullification of production orders of politicians

ISLAMABAD: An appeal submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan today (Tuesday) has challenged the production orders of opposition leaders and politicians arrested over corruption allegations, ARY News reported.

The application filed in the SC challenges the production orders issued by Speakers of the National and Provincial assemblies.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser had issued production orders for Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Read More: Supreme Court wraps up suo motu case on Lal Masjid operation

The appeal also challenges production orders of leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s production orders along with that of Khwaja Saad Rafique and Agha Siraj Durrani.

The appeals seeks nullification of the production orders citing that such orders can’t be issued when the accused is under physical remand of law enforcement.

The accountability courts had awarded physical remands of all accused who were arrested prior on corruption allegations.

The appeal further entailed that the production orders were a systematic order which can’t be seen in isolation from court orders.

Comments

comments