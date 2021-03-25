ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday restored the local government system in Punjab, by terming the Local Bodies Act 2019 in contradiction with the Constitution of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Local Government Act 2019 was passed by the provincial legislature in May, 2019.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, terming section three of the Local Bodies Act in contradiction of the constitution, ordered to restore the local government system in Punjab.

At the outset of the hearing, the additional attorney general of Punjab apprised the court that the Punjab government is ready to hold Local Bodies polls, to ensure devolution of powers to grass-root level.

The matter is currently under discussion in the Council of Common Interest (CCI), he added.

The meeting of the CCI was scheduled to take place on March 24, to discuss the issue, but the meeting was delayed as Prime Minister Imran Khan tested COVID-19 positive. the SC was informed.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked why the local bodies government was ended in Punjab. The applicant stated before the court the LB government was ended before its due time in December 2021.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides, ordered to restore local bodies government by terming section three of Local Bodies Act in contradiction with the constitution of Pakistan.

