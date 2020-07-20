ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday summoned details of all the constructions along the Grant Trunk (GT) Road.

An apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was hearing a suo motu case regarding petrol pumps’ lease. It directed the authorities concerned to come up with details of the land leased for fuel stations, hotels and restaurants along the road.

Supreme Court (SC) also instructed that the authorities will have to disclose when the land was leased out and under what conditions and directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman to appear in person at next hearing.

The bench issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan and Punjab advocate general.

How can the NHA lease out the land to anyone when it doesn’t even own it, asked CJP Gulzar.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked the NHA was given the land for constructing, fixing and expanding the road.

The case was adjourned for two weeks.

Comments

comments