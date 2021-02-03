Web Analytics
Supreme Court set aside ECP decision against PTI MPA Faisal Zaman

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan against PTI MPA Faisal Zaman, ARY News reported.

Faisal Zaman was elected a member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly from Haripur district.

A bench of the apex court granted appeal of Faisal Zaman against the ECP decision of registering a case against him over a fake degree in year 2013.

The top court in its verdict observed that the election commission was not a court of law, neither it was authorized to sent a criminal matter to the sessions court.

The court also abrogated an order of launching criminal proceedings against against Faisal Zaman.

“The election commissions on the recommendation of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), declared him disqualified but the HEC is not a court of law”, the court observed.

“No one can be declared disqualified without recording witness accounts,” the bench said.

