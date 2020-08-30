Cricketer Suresh Raina’s uncle killed by robbers in India

A gang of robbers has allegedly killed a 58-year-old uncle of cricketer Suresh Raina besides injuring other family members in India’s Pathankot district.

The deceased person was identified as a government contractor Ashok Kumar who had been killed by robbers in Thariyal village of Punjab’s Pathankot on the night intervening August 19 and 20.

The elder brother of Ashok Kumar confirmed that the victim was the cricketer’s uncle and Suresh Raina is expected to visit the village, reports said.

Police told local media that three to four members of the notorious ‘Kale Kachhewala’ gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house when they were sleeping on the terrace.

Raina’s uncle succumbed to head injuries and died on the same night after the robbers’ attack who fled from the crime scene with some cash and gold. Other family members had also sustained injuries including Kumar’s 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal.

Later, Satya Devi has been discharged from hospital while other family members are still undergoing treatment.

