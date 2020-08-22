Surjani received maximum 186 mm rainfall in Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: Surjani area received maximum 186 millimetres of rainfall, in Karachi on Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

The met office has released figures of the extent of rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh during the sixth monsoon spell in the region.

According to rain figures, North Karachi received 106.4 mm and North Nazimabad 106 millimetres of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 84 mm, Masroor Base 54 mm, Saadi Town 37mm, University Road 28mm, Landhi 25mm, Faisal Base 22, Jinnah Terminal 21mm, Saddar 20, Old Airport 14mm, Keamari 12mm.

In other parts of Sindh, Thatta received 30mm, Badin 27mm, Mirpur Khas 25mm, Mithi 19mm, Hyderabad 18mm, Islam Kot 13mm, Diplo and Chhachhro 11mm each, Kaloi 04mm and Padidan 03mm rainfall.

Karachiites faced extreme difficulties after roads and streets turned into rivers and nullahs after the latest spell of monsoon downpour.

A dilapidated water drainage system in the port city said to be major cause of the flooding in the metropolis during rainfall.

Unplanned land conversions for commercial gains, the rise of informal settlements, many situated dangerously on the edge of nullahs, and lack of proper planning played havoc with the urban infrastructure, including the storm-water drains in Karachi.

Around three decades ago, Karachi’s system of storm-water drains, used to mitigate flooding but encroachments and other developments have hindered the proper drainage of rainwater, an expert said.

Comments

comments