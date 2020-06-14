Indian film and television actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his home in Mumbai, reports in Indian media said on Sunday.

The actor, know for films like Raabta and Kedarnath was living alone during lockdown and was found hanging at his Bandra residence by police.

The actor’s death comes just barely a week after his former manager Disha Salian committed suicide last Monday by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput earned fame through TV and then made his Bollywood debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013), for which he received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

He then starred in the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and as the titular detective in the action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK (2014), followed by the titular role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). For his performance in the latter, he received his first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Comments

comments