Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrested

In a major move in the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, his flatmate Siddhart Pithani was arrested by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday on a drug-related charge, reported News 18.

An NCB official confirmed the same, saying, “Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad.”

Pithani’s arrest comes months after the MCB filed a 12,000-page charge sheet with 33 people’s names on it, including Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. It also includes other Bollywood personalities said to be directly linked to a drug mafia in the industry.

Pithani, who was among the first people to find Rajput dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, was earlier grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for several days in September 2020.

