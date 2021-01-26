Suspect arrested for ‘trying to rape’ minor girl in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly tried to rape a 10-year-old girl in Faisalabad city of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the 10-year-old girl Fizza was going to a milk shop when the accused took advantage and tried to drag her to an empty plot.

“The people in the neighbourhood noticed the suspicious activity and apprehended him,” they said adding that the accused was later handed over to the police for further interrogation and legal process.

The father of the girl had also submitted an application with the police for charging the accused under rape charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of children subjected to rape have occurred in the country despite the presence of strict laws to deal with them.

In one such case recently, police have said they arrested the prime suspect who allegedly raped a four-year-old girl after he persuaded her with a pack of chips.

The four-year-old girl was taken to a house where she endured sexual assault allegedly by the arrested suspect Waseem, according to the case report.

The Gulgasht Station personnel said they materialized the arrest of the prime suspect within two hours of the incident as it began the investigation after booking him in a first information report

